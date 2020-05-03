IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

