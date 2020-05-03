Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $175,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 54.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

