Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MHO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $685.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $48.02.
MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Story: Back-End Load
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.