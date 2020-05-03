Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $685.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

