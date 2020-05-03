Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Resources Connection worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 10,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.