Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

