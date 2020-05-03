Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 335,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

