Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.31 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

