Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

