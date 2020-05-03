Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Luminex worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Luminex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Luminex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $21,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Luminex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMNX stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

