Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

