Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 158,937 Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,804,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after buying an additional 619,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 582,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

