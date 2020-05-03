Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert P. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $44.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

