Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,856 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

NYSE ATR opened at $106.14 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

