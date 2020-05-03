Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,509 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

