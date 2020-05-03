Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) were down 17.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 910,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 761,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

