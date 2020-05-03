Short Interest in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Decreases By 5.9%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $438,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,705.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,131 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Power Integrations by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.