John H. Turner Sells 12,360 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $284,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marten Transport stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 87.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

