Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 3,884,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,527,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

