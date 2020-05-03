Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 3,884,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,527,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

