Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 3,884,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,527,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.89.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
