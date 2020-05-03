Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water is focused on accelerating organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in growth and productivity initiatives. Differentiated product offerings provide ample opportunities to augment its market position. The company is committed to enhancing shareholder value and executing a balanced cash allocation strategy while following its long-term strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions. However, increased internal investment and product rationalization costs are likely to hurt Watts Water’s margin expansion in the near term. Material cost inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect its cash flow. Soft economic growth in the Asian markets is further expected to increase Watts Water’s operating costs, thereby eroding its profitability in the days to come.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

