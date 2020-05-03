Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. Methanex posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Methanex by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

