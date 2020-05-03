Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.11, 1,064,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 984,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

