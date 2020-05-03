Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.11, 1,064,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 984,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.
