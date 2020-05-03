Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

