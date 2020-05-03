Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $6.49, 10,136,861 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 6,821,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $820.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $117,739.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after buying an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 141,877 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

