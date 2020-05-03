NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.37 million, a PE ratio of 173.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

