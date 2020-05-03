Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives $80.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

