Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $79,928,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $8,622,370. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

