Parallel Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 143.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $56,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GHC opened at $366.62 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $756.26. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

