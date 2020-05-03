Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 181.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $248,759,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after purchasing an additional 623,864 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $76,973,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

