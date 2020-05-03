Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Argan by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argan by 1,073.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $36.70 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

