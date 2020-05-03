Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

