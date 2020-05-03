Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 275.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

