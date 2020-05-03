Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 253.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25,710.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

