Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

