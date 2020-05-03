Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 806,958 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,808 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

