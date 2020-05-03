Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 125.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.76.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,349,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

