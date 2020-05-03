Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,858 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 242.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 364,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

