Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 158.74% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

