United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMC. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China International Capital upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

