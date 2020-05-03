Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

