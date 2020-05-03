Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 342,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,672,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

