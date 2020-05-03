Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.