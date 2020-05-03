Parallel Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 820.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.