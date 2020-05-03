Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Icon by 129.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the first quarter worth $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Icon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Icon by 0.9% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $154.15 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

