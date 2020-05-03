Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

