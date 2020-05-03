iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF opened at $123.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.36 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.