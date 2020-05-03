NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 661 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

