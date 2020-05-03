NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,824 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 869,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,149,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

