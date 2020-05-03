NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.65.

