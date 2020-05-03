NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 8,931 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.