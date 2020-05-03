NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,914.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in W W Grainger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 566.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $267.66 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.87 and its 200 day moving average is $302.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

